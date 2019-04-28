Clear

Huntsville man robbed during Craigslist purchase meet

A man in Huntsville was held at gunpoint while trying to make a purchase. It's for reasons like this that craigslist's website recommends meeting in a public place like a shopping center to make trades, however, this man did just that and it still happened to him.

It all happened at the shopping center on Whitesburg drive where Publix is located in the middle of the afternoon on Friday. One man came to buy a phone, but was robbed instead.

"Use certain precautions from meeting anybody online," said Mikey Wallace.

"Meet them in a public place. Not just anywhere," said Sandy Sillivant.

We talked with some craigslist users who say a craigslist experience gone wrong doesn't surprise them.

"I bought a french bulldog on craigslist and it never came," said Sillivant.

While it doesn't surprise them something went wrong in a Craigslist transaction, it does surprise them just how wrong it went in the middle of the day right here in Huntsville.

"Guns involved that's pretty scary," said Wallace.

On Friday around 2pm at the Publix shopping center parking lot on Whitesburg one man met another to buy a cellphone. When the buyer showed up 4 men were there. He was held at gunpoint and robbed. Huntsville police did arrest two teenagers in that robbery. None of the craigslist users we talked with said they've had a dangerous experience like that one.

"I've been to a lot of weird interesting places, but mostly people were nice," said Ethan Phillips.

Huntsville police say its best to be prepared: do your research consider making the trade at a police station and never invite strangers into your home. The precinct on Wheeler Ave. is recommended, because an officer is there 24/7.

