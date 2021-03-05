Huntsville man recovering after being shot by someone trying to steal his car

One Huntsville man is recovering Friday after police say he was shot by someone trying to steal his car from right outside his home Thursday night!

This is a disturbing reminder that crimes like this can happen to anyone at any time.

Police recommend that you have a routine when you get home like locking your car and bringing in valuables such as a laptop.

They also recommend that if you hear something outside, you should call them first instead of going to check it out yourself. That way, you can keep yourself safe because crimes can happen in any neighborhood.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says people should follow the 9 o'clock routine.

"You know, don't go out into the dark and try to investigate 'cause bad things can happen for that. The biggest thing is get into a routine; lock up, turn light on and keep valuables out of your car," said Swafford.

The homeowner who was shot Thursday night has non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville police say the investigation into the car burglary and shooting is ongoing. They are still looking for the person who shot the homeowner.