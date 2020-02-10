Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering veteran in 2018 hit-and-run

A Huntsville man has pleaded guilty to murder in a 2018 hit-and-run.

Antonio Fearn Jr. is sentenced to life in prison for reckless murder. He was arrested in August 2018 after Huntsville police said he hit and killed Michael Redding.

Fearn was indicted on June 19, 2019, on charges of murder, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, attempting to elude law enforcement and driving under the influence.

Investigators said at the time, Fearn was driving the wrong way on Holmes Avenue after he refused to pull over for University of Alabama in Huntsville police. They said he hit and killed Redding in the intersection of Holmes and Sparkman.

Redding's widow told WAAY 31 at the time that he was out riding his motorcycle for his birthday. Redstone Arsenal said he was "a decorated veteran working at the Missile Defense Agency."