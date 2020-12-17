Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder for 2016 stabbing

A Huntsville man who served time in one of the city’s most notorious killings is headed back to prison after pleading guilty in a separate murder.

Corey Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge of murder for the 2016 stabbing death of Candice Wilson.

Johnson had been indicted on a capital murder charge in 2019 for that stabbing attack.

A Madison County judge sentenced him to life in prison and ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine.

The sentencing order also forbids any contact between Johnson and incarcerated inmates Joey Wilson and Nicholas Atkins, who were Johnson’s co-defendants in Huntsville’s so-called Cell Phone Murders in 1997.

Johnson served a 15-year sentence for his role in the murders of four people over a stolen cell phone.

Wilson and Atkins are both on Alabama’s death row.