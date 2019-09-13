A Huntsville man was killed Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on Butler Road.
Alabama State Troopers said Jonathan Dewayne Cree, 30, was killed when the 2001 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 1994 Ford Ranger before also striking a 2016 Toyota Avalon.
The crash was about 4:15 p.m. on Butler Road about eight miles north of Huntsville.
Cree was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, said Trooper Curtis Summerville, department spokesman.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, Summerville said.
Related Content
- Huntsville man killed in motorcycle crash
- Tuscumbia man killed in motorcycle crash
- Tuscumbia man killed in motorcycle crash
- Community supporting family of man killed in Huntsville motorcycle wreck
- Decatur man seriously injured in Huntsville motorcycle crash
- A fatal motorcycle crash kills a man in Madison County
- Huntsville man killed in Marshall County crash
- Huntsville man killed in Limestone County crash
- Man killed in Florence motorcycle wreck identified
- Moulton man dies after motorcycle, car crash
Scroll for more content...