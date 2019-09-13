Clear

Huntsville man killed in motorcycle crash

The crash was about 4:15 p.m. on Butler Road about eight miles north of Huntsville.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:37 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Huntsville man was killed Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on Butler Road.

Alabama State Troopers said Jonathan Dewayne Cree, 30, was killed when the 2001 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 1994 Ford Ranger before also striking a 2016 Toyota Avalon.

The crash was about 4:15 p.m. on Butler Road about eight miles north of Huntsville.

Cree was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, said Trooper Curtis Summerville, department spokesman.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, Summerville said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events