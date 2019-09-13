Huntsville man killed in motorcycle crash

A Huntsville man was killed Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on Butler Road.

Alabama State Troopers said Jonathan Dewayne Cree, 30, was killed when the 2001 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 1994 Ford Ranger before also striking a 2016 Toyota Avalon.

The crash was about 4:15 p.m. on Butler Road about eight miles north of Huntsville.

Cree was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, said Trooper Curtis Summerville, department spokesman.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, Summerville said.