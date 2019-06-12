Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian was killed about 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 72 in Madison County.
Robert Lewis Freeman, 58, of Huntsville was struck and killed by a 2015 Kia Optima while walking in the highway at the 104 Mile Marker three miles east of Huntsville, said Trooper Curtis Summerville.
Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia was not injured.
Troopers continue to investigate the incident.
Related Content
- Huntsville man killed in early Wednesday crash on U.S. 72
- Man killed in Wednesday night crash identified
- Huntsville man killed in Marshall County crash
- Huntsville man killed in Limestone County crash
- Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
- One dead in wreck on Highway 72 in Huntsville
- Athens man killed in crash
- Killen Police identify man killed while trying to cross Highway 72
- Meridianville man dies in Huntsville crash
- Huntsville man dies in house fire early Saturday morning
Scroll for more content...