Huntsville man killed in early Wednesday crash on U.S. 72

Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian was killed about 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 72 in Madison County.

Robert Lewis Freeman, 58, of Huntsville was struck and killed by a 2015 Kia Optima while walking in the highway at the 104 Mile Marker three miles east of Huntsville, said Trooper Curtis Summerville.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate the incident.