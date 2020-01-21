Huntsville man killed in Tuesday morning crash

A 42-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a crash at Jordan Lane and Grizzard Road.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the 52-year-old driver of a 2017 Nissan Maxima S was southbound on Jordan Lane when he crossed the two-way turn lane into northbound traffic about 7:22 a.m. Tuesday.

His vehicle struck a 2000 Toyota Echo, whose driver was later pronounced deceased at Huntsville Hospital. Police have not yet released his name.

The driver of the Maxima was taken to the hospital for treatment, where police said he remained late Tuesday. Police said he consented to a forensic blood draw.

The driver of a 2010 Mazda 3 whose vehicle was struck by debris was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.