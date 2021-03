A Huntsville man was killed late Sunday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned, Alabama State Troopers said.

Brian Dewitt Thomas, 37, was fatally injured about 11:10 p.m. Sunday when his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta left the roadway and crashed on Capshaw Road near Bishop Road, about a mile west of Huntsville.

Troopers said Thomas was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.