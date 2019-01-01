Huntsville man killed in Marshall County crash

Alabama State Troopers identified a Huntsville man as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Marshall County. Jarred Lynn Smith died after State Troopers said his pickup left Highway 431 north of Guntersville and struck several trees. Smith, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash. State Troopers continue to investigate why his truck left the road in the first place.
