Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville man killed in Marshall County crash

Investigators are trying to determine why the victim's truck left Highway 431.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 3:57 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Alabama State Troopers identified a Huntsville man as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Marshall County. Jarred Lynn Smith died after State Troopers said his pickup left Highway 431 north of Guntersville and struck several trees. Smith, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash. State Troopers continue to investigate why his truck left the road in the first place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events