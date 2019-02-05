Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville man killed in Limestone County crash

Trooper continue to investigate what caused the crash west of Athens.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 3:10 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

One person died and another was hurt in a crash west of Athens on Monday morning. Alabama State Troopers say a Honda driven by 30-year-old Julian Santoyo of Huntsville collided with a pickup at the intersection of US 72 and Zehner Road. Both Santoyo and the driver of the pickup were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where Santoyo died of his injuries. The name of the other driver and the extent of his or her injuries was not released. State Troopers continue to investigate what lead up to the crash and which driver was responsible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events