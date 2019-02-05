Huntsville man killed in Limestone County crash

One person died and another was hurt in a crash west of Athens on Monday morning. Alabama State Troopers say a Honda driven by 30-year-old Julian Santoyo of Huntsville collided with a pickup at the intersection of US 72 and Zehner Road. Both Santoyo and the driver of the pickup were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where Santoyo died of his injuries. The name of the other driver and the extent of his or her injuries was not released. State Troopers continue to investigate what lead up to the crash and which driver was responsible.