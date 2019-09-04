Huntsville man injured in July tractor wreck has died

Huntsville police say the driver that was injured on July 15th while riding a tractor died Monday night.

Roy William Johnson, 76, was injured at Blue Spring Road and Mount Vernon Road. Police say he was driving his John Deere tractor south on Blue Spring Road in the left lane.

According to police, the other driver was traveling south on Blue Spring Road and rear-ended the tractor after not seeing it in the roadway. Police say the tractor flipped, ejecting Johnson. He was taken in critical condition to Huntsville Hospital.