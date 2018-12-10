Huntsville man indicted for strangling, murdering his mother

A man charged with murdering his elderly mother was indicted by a Madison County grand jury.
The grand jury determined there was enough evidence to move forward on a trial against 58-year-old Donald Mann. He was arrested on January 22, 2018 and charged with murdering Betty Scalf, 83, by strangling her with his hands.
At the time of his arrest, Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 that Mann confessed to strangling his mother.
Mann was indicted on November 30, 2018 and is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
His next court date has not been set.
