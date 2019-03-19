Clear
Huntsville man indicted for capital murder in girlfriend's 2016 stabbing death

Corey Johnson

He was charged with capital murder, because he has been convicted for murder in the past 20 years.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 5:09 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Huntsville man, Corey Johnson, has been indicted for capital murder in the 2016 death of Candice Wilson. 

Huntsville police said he stabbed Candice Wilson on Del Norte Lane near Sparkman Drive. Wilson was Johnson's girlfriend, and police said the incident was domestic.

A Madison County Grand Jury indicted Johnson on Friday. He was charged with capital murder with no bond, because he has been convicted for murder in the past 20 years. The sentence for capital murder is either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Johnson was released from prison in 2011, after serving a 15-year sentence in a 1996 cell phone murder case. Wilson's brother, Joey, along with Johnson and another man, Nicholas Acklin, were all convicted in 1996 for assaulting seven people and then killing four of them over a stolen cell phone.

