Huntsville man in serious condition after early morning apartment shooting

Huntsville Police said the victim was rushed to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition after he was shot in the stomach. Huntsville Police said the victim was rushed to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition after he was shot in the stomach.

Huntsville Police said the suspect fled the Ashford Terrace Apartments on foot.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 6:46 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Huntsville man is recovering after Huntsville Police said he was shot early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Ashford Terrace Apartments on Wynn Drive for a shooting call around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. 

He was rushed to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

Police then began searching the complex as well as the surrounding area for the shooting suspect and brought in a K9 unit to help with the search.

So far no arrest has been made. If you know anything about the shooting, please contact Huntsville Police.

