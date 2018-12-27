Huntsville man in serious condition after early morning apartment shooting

A Huntsville man is recovering after Huntsville Police said he was shot early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Ashford Terrace Apartments on Wynn Drive for a shooting call around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was rushed to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

Police then began searching the complex as well as the surrounding area for the shooting suspect and brought in a K9 unit to help with the search.

So far no arrest has been made. If you know anything about the shooting, please contact Huntsville Police.