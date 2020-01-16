Huntsville man gets 25 years in prison for using 10-year-old to make child porn

A Huntsville man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a 10-year-old girl.

Darnell Lawson was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon.

Lawson pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and enticing a young girl to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of creating obscene images, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge James G. Hernandez­.

Lawson also must register as a sex offender.

Lawson performed sex acts on the girl and did drugs off her body while performing sex acts, Huntsville police told WAAY 31 in April 2018. (Read more here)

“A long prison sentence is well-deserved for this defendant,” Town said. “Lawson stole the innocence of a young girl and gave her no sanctuary of a childhood. He will now spend the next 25 years in federal prison where there is no sanctuary of parole.”

“This case demonstrates how HSI seeks to partner with all the relevant stakeholders to protect those among us that are the most vulnerable,” Hernandez said. "HSI partnered with Huntsville PD, and the NCAC multidisciplinary team to get this predator off our streets.”

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations along with the Huntsville Police Department investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted.