A Huntsville man has been found not guilty of first-degree assault after being accused of biting a woman’s finger off during a fight in 2019.

Shay Michael Thome, 48, was arrested in July 2019. Huntsville Police said at the time that Thome got into a fight with a friend’s wife and bit off her finger before being tackled by other men at the scene.

A jury trial began Monday in the case, with jurors returning a verdict of not guilty Wednesday.