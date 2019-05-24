Huntsville man found guilty in daughter’s murder

Lionel Francis has been found guilty of capital murder in the May 2016 death of his daughter.

Police say Francis got into a fight with the mother of his 20-month-old daughter, Alexandria Francis, leading him to shooting the young girl in the head. He was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Francis has said he accidentally fired his gun when his daughter tried to hug him while he was cleaning the weapon.

The state is seeking the death penalty.

