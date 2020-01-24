Clear
Huntsville man facing rape, enticing a child charges

Rodrigo Chagolla Ortega

Huntsville man, Rodrigo Ortega, is in jail facing rape and enticing a child charges.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 5:09 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

This comes after he was found with a missing Pelham teenager in a hHntsville home.

The teenage girl was reported missing on Tuesday and found two days later. Deputies say 24-year-old Ortega connected with her over social media and said he was 19 years old. The victim is just 13 years old, this morning she is reunited with her family.

WAAY31 talked with a neighbor who says he saw law enforcement take the girl Thursday from a home on Joslin Street.

"I saw this lady come out with a young girl and walk down to the car in front of my house, and then I recognized her face and put two and two together," said Leroy Dickman.

Multiple agencies were involved and Ortega will be facing more charges.

