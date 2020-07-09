Huntsville man ejected, killed during rollover wreck in Cullman County

A Huntsville man was killed in a wreck in Cullman County Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 4:30 p.m.

Alabama State Troopers say the name of the driver will be released when his family has been notified. They say he was driving a PT Cruiser north on Interstate 65 near mile marker 311 when he collided with a car.

The PT Cruiser overturned in the median and landed in the southbound lanes, according to troopers. They say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

He was taken to Cullman Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the other car was not injured.

Troopers are investigating the wreck.