Huntsville man dies in early Thursday crash

Alabama State Troopers say a 30-year-old Huntsville man died in an early Thursday morning crash.

Jesse Clayton Spurlock died when the 2009 BMW he was driving left Homestead Road and struck a tree one mile north of Huntsville about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers said.

Trooper Curtis Summerville, department spokesman, said Spurlock was not using a seat belt, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.