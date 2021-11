A Huntsville man died four days after being involved in a car crash on October 31.

ALEA says 24-year-old Raequon Mikal Carter died Thursday at the hospital after the car he was in left the road and hit a culvert on October 31. He was not the driver.

It happened at 4:38 p.m. on Winchester Road near Maysville Road about 11 miles northeast of Huntsville.

Two other people were in the car and were brought to the hospital.

ALEA is still investigating the crash.