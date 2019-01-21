Huntsville man dead after car left the road, struck a tree

A single-vehicle wreck on Sunday, January 20 at 10:40 p.m. has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, 31-year-old Martin Reed Gentle.
Gentle was pronounced dead at the scene on St. Clair Lane, two miles east of Huntsville, after the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident, and no further information is available at this time.
