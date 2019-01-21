Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville man dead after car left the road, struck a tree

Martin Reed Gentle, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on St. Clair Lane.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A single-vehicle wreck on Sunday, January 20 at 10:40 p.m. has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, 31-year-old Martin Reed Gentle.

Gentle was pronounced dead at the scene on St. Clair Lane, two miles east of Huntsville, after the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident, and no further information is available at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events