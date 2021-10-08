Clear
Huntsville man convicted of capital murder in 2017 fatal shooting

Andrae Quavion Norvel Jr.

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 1:28 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 1:39 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Madison County jury has convicted of Huntsville man of capital murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle related to a Thanksgiving weekend shooting in 2017, records show.

Andrae Quavion Norvel Jr., 28, was accused of shooting 29-year-old Mark Chandler Jr. after an argument between the two. Chandler was a passenger in a vehicle on University Drive when he and the vehicle’s driver were both shot by Norvel, according to authorities at the time.

Norvel was arrested on one count each of capital murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault. The jury convicted Norvel on Oct. 1 of two of three charges.

Records show the assault charge was dropped by prosecutors at the start of the trial.

Norvel is currently being held without bond in the Madison County Jail.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 10.

