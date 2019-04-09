Huntsville man convicted for odometer tampering and bank fraud

The Department of Justice says, on Thursday, April 4, a federal jury convicted a Huntsville man on multiple counts of tampering with vehicle odometers and three counts of bank fraud.

The department says, after a four-day trial and only a 20-minute deliberation by the jury, 62-year-old Randy Greene was convicted of 11 counts of tampering with vehicle odometers and 3 counts of bank fraud. A sentencing date has been set for July 17, 2019. Greene was indicted at the end of October of 2018.

Greene of RJ’s Auto Sales on South Memorial Parkway was convicted for offenses that happened roughly between October 1, 2014, and November 2, 2016. The average discrepancy in vehicle mileage was 122,046 miles and the largest was 218,678 miles.

According to the DOJ, in the three counts of bank fraud, Greene was involved in a scheme to defraud Redstone Federal Credit Union. Officials say the fraud occurred when the credit union financed three of the vehicles with odometers that had been tampered with.

The DOJ says Greene was served with a notice of forfeiture related to the bank fraud counts, which includes but is not limited to a money judgment of $28,000.

Eleven victims who purchased the vehicles from Greene and his business testified during the trial. According to the DOJ, they all said they would not have bought the vehicles or would not have paid what they did, if they had known the real mileage on the vehicles. Officials say the government also presented evidence from auction dealers who testified about the mileage on the vehicles when they were originally sold to Greene.

The DOJ says witnesses, as well as Greene, said during the trial that changing odometer readings is a clear violation of federal law.

The penalty for tampering with an odometer carries an imprisonment term up to three years and a maximum fine of $250,000. The imprisonment term for bank fraud can be up to 30 years with a maximum fine of $1 million.

The DOJ says the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

“This type of economic fraud hurts both consumers and financial institutions,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “Our investigators and prosecutors will continue to protect the public from fraud whenever it occurs so that they have confidence when making vehicle purchases, what is traditionally the second largest consumer purchase Americans make. This conviction reinforces the message to every individual who would engage in this kind of thieving behavior for personal gain that the United States Attorney’s Office will bring the weight of a federal prosecution upon them and make their victims whole.”