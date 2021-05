A Huntsville man was convicted of murder Wednesday. Charles Mosby will be sentenced in September.

Mosby is accused of shooting Raemon Ross in 2018. Ross was shot at his home on Binford Drive and told officers Mosby and another person knocked on his door with the intent of robbing him. He died a short time after talking with police.

Mosby was picked up in New Orleans and detained there until he could be extradited back to Huntsville in 2018.