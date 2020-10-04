'They’ve played 607 games, I’ve been to 607 games': Huntsville man continues impressive Alabama Football attendance streak

When the Alabama Crimson Tide held its home opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon, capacity was limited to about 20%. As a crowd of nearly 20,000 watched Alabama blow past Texas A&M, a North Alabama man continued an impressive streak.

“If they allow fans in there, I’ll get in and if it gets to where they don’t allow them, then I might end up in Nick Saban’s office, begging,” Tommy Ray said.

Ray is not your average Crimson Tide fan. The Huntsville native has been coming to Alabama games since 1963 and has been at every single game, home and away, since 1972.

“Since the first game of 1972, they’ve played 607 games,” Ray said. “I’ve been to 607 games.”

Saturday’s 52-24 win was his 633 game overall. Over 48 seasons, Ray says that when he takes a step back and looks at the collection of tickets he’s amassed, he sometimes asks himself how he did it. He said the answer is simple.

“One game at a time.”

With uncertainty surrounding the season over the summer and then questions about whether or not fans would be permitted at games, Ray said he feels blessed that he can keep his streak -- now spanning nearly a half century -- alive.

It’s the excitement that he’s felt at every game since his first in 1963 that keeps him coming back.

“And what I saw, there wasn’t but about 15,000 people in there, but it’s the same feeling,” he said Saturday. “Red jerseys, red helmets, white pants, two red stripes, like it’s described on the radio. Nothing’s changed.”

Believe it or not, Ray isn’t and has never been a season ticket holder. He's just taken it one game at a time and he says he’s still in need of tickets to five games this year.