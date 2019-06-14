Huntsville man completes mission to mow lawns for veterans in every state in America

Good Morning America on Friday put the spotlight on Huntsville’s own Rodney Smith Jr.
Smith has been travelling to all 50 states so he can mow the lawns of U.S. veterans. He wants to help them, as well as inspire others to do the same.
On Thursday, he arrived in Hawaii to mow his 50th lawn.
You can see all of GMA’s story by clicking here
Smith, also the man behind Raising Men Lawn Care Service which helps with lawn care of the elderly and single mothers among others, is no stranger to giving back to his community.
Click here to read about his effort to provide Christmas gifts for the homeless last year.
And find more on Raising Men Lawn Care Service here
A big thank you to @Delta for getting me to my last 2 States, @customink for donating my shirts & @TheToroCompany for donating the hats! & to each & every1 of your for your support, encouragement & donations along the way for gas & hotels !You made this possible! THANK YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/gsZ2ERYPY3
— Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 13, 2019
