Huntsville man completes 1,000-mile walk to Floyd memorial

After being on the road, and on his feet, for 40 days and 1,000 miles, Terry Willis made it to the site where George Floyd was killed on Sunday.

Willis called his journey, 'The March for Change, Justice, and Equality.'

The thousand mile march started on June 2. Willis said his goal was to raise awareness for social change, racial equality, and justice for those who lost loved ones to police violence.

"We're walking, man. I feel great, I feel good, I feel all the love," Willis said Sunday. "I throw all the support for my people right here, right now. I've never felt this, and I feel it right now. It's real, it's love, and I'm ready to walk."



Willis made the last eight miles of the walk surrounding by supporters Sunday morning.