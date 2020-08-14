Huntsville man charged with murder of estranged wife in Marshall County 

A Huntsville man is charged with murdering his estranged wife.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Joshua Adkins on Thursday. They say he’s the estranged husband of Sheri Jeanee Adkins, whose body was found on Aug. 5 off Columbus City Road near Grant.

Investigators searched Adkins’ home Thursday morning on Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville, where he was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adkins is held in the Marshall County Jail without bond.

The State Fire Marshal, Huntsville Police Crime Investigation Division, SWAT, Crime Scene Division and Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.