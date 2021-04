The Huntsville Police Department has charged a man with the murder of a 9-year-old child.

Robert Wooten, 60, was served an arrest warrant at his residence Friday, according to police.

Police said Wooten had a single car accident on Nov. 11, 2020, while operating a motor vehicle on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane.

The accident caused the death of 9-year old Aaron Bass.

Wooten was taken to Madison County Jail.