One man is dead and one man is charged with murder after an argument turned deadly, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

James Charles Williams, 50, surrendered to police on Wednesday. He is charged with murdering Joe Harris, 39.

Police responded to the 2,200 block of Memorial Parkway about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and found Harris with multiple stab wounds.

Harris was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.