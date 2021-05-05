Huntsville man charged with making school bomb threats

A Huntsville man faces two terrorist threat charges after authorities say he called in bomb threats to two schools on Tuesday.

Darren Pullen, 39, is responsible for the threats made to Williams Elementary and Middle and Grissom High schools, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office news release said its “investigators attached to both the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force and the North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force utilized the resources of the Sheriff’s Office and FBI to quickly locate Pullen and ensure that there was no danger to either of the campuses.”

There were no suspicious packages or devices found at either campus and they were able to return to normal daily activities, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said in the news release: "The safety of our students and staff are a priority, regardless of what school they attend or system they are a part of. The quick resolution to this case is another example of the importance of partnering with other law enforcement agencies at every level to ensure that our community is as safe as possible.”