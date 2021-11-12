Clear
Huntsville man charged with capital murder in 2020 homicide

Cameron David Rice

He is accused of shooting the victim during a robbery.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 5:01 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Huntsville man faces a capital murder charge for his alleged role in a 2020 incident that left one dead and another injured, records show.

Cameron David Rice, 27, is accused of shooting Patrick Tordt on July 7, 2020. Huntsville Police said at the time that officers were flagged down in the 2000 block of Levert Street, where they found Tordt dead inside a home and another person stabbed and beaten.

Rice was arrested Thursday on one count of capital murder, or murder while committing another crime — in this case, robbery, according to court records.

