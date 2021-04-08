Huntsville man charged with 5 sex crimes involving 13-year-old girl

A Huntsville man is facing five felony sex-related charges involving a minor.

Daniel Sharp, 22, was arrested Thursday, Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jesse Sumlin said.

He is charged with rape, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Sharp is accused of meeting a 13-year-old girl on an online dating app and using social media to engage in sexual activity, police said.

Sharp went to Morgan County and brought the girl to his Huntsville apartment, where he had sexual contact and intercourse with her, Sumlin said.

The Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigated the case, and the Anti-Crime Team arrested Sharp at his apartment.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

The Huntsville Police SVU investigators work at the National Children’s Advocacy Center where they investigated the case.

Sumlin said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be brought.

Anyone with information on Sharpe is asked to contact investigators at 256-213-4501.