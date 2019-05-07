Huntsville man charged in Madison murder

The Madison Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Monday murder.
Hunter Mitchell Moore of Huntsville is charged with capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary, said Capt. John Stringer, department spokesman.
Moore was arrested Monday as part of the investigation of an incident in a home on Skyline Road in Madison that left one man dead.
Police have identified the murder victim as Robert Luke Pratt.
Moore is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond on the capital murder charge, $60,000 bond for attempted murder and $60,000 for the burglary charge.
Stringer said the incident remains under investigation.
