Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville man charged in Madison murder Full Story

Huntsville man charged in Madison murder

He was arrested Monday as part of the investigation of an incident in a home on Skyline Road in Madison that left one man dead.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 9:38 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Monday murder.

Hunter Mitchell Moore of Huntsville is charged with capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary, said Capt. John Stringer, department spokesman.

Moore was arrested Monday as part of the investigation of an incident in a home on Skyline Road in Madison that left one man dead.

Police have identified the murder victim as Robert Luke Pratt.

Moore is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond on the capital murder charge, $60,000 bond for attempted murder and $60,000 for the burglary charge.

Stringer said the incident remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events