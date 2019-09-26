Huntsville man charged in Athens, Limestone County armed robberies

A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to multiple recent armed robberies in Athens and Limestone County.

Tony Deshawn Lamar, 24, is charged with three counts of robbery and was booked in the Limestone County Jail, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department have been working a joint investigation in the recent robberies that have occurred throughout the city and county over the past couple of weeks, said Young. Dollar General on Highway 99 was robbed Sept. 15, and Dollar General on US Highway 72 W was robbed Sept. 24. Mapco on South Jefferson Street was also robbed during this time.

Athens Police Sgt. Dusty Meadows observed a vehicle matching the description of one linked to the crimes Tuesday night in Athens.

Meadows was able to obtain enough information on the vehicle before the suspect eluded him, and relayed the information to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday morning, deputies and investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department took Lamar into custody at Redline Steel, where he was employed, said Young.