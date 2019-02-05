Clear

Huntsville man charged after police say he hid, fell through ceiling

If you get caught hiding from Huntsville police in a ceiling, expect to be charged for it.

Huntsville police have charged Shawndell Lamont Cathron with first-degree criminal mischief after they say he fell from a ceiling while trying to hide from them, said Lt. Michael Johnson, department spokesman.

Police said Cawthorn was staying at his girlfriend’s apartment at the L.R. Patton Housing Project. Huntsville Housing asked him to leave but he refused, so they asked police to serve a warrant for trespassing.

Police said Cawthorn crawled up into the ceiling of a next door apartment and fell through it.

He’s now at the Madison County Jail.

