Huntsville man arrested for making terroristic threats on the lives of police officers

Huntsville Police arrested a man Friday for allegedly threatening to kill officers on multiple occasions. Micah Duane Chisom, 39, faces federal charges as a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as making terroristic threats to 911 call takers, dispatchers and police officers both over the phone and in person.

According to a press release by the Huntsville Police Department, the first occasion occurred on September 24, when officers responded to a shots fired call at Chisom’s residence on McClain Lane. He called 911 and made threats about the officers on the scene. Then on October 4, he again called 911 and demanded police respond to an abandoned former residence of his on Grizzard Road, or he would kill and cut someone in half. He again threatened to kill or shoot officers as well.

Police say Chisom has an extensive criminal history. He's had four prior felony convictons for drug trafficking, domestic violence and firearms possession.

Chisom will be transferred to the federal court system. He could see 10 to 15 years behind bars if found guilty.