Huntsville man arrested for chase that injured two state troopers

The suspect is being held in the Madison County Jail.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 9:56 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:09 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Authorities arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to a high-speed chase on Monday that injured state troopers.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers arrested Hunter Rollins, 23, of Huntsville. They say he was identified as the driver of a motorcycle that led troopers on a chase, resulting in a crash at Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue.

Two troopers and two other people were injured.

Rollins is charged with two counts of felony attempting to flee and elude law enforcement, four counts of felony leaving the scene of an accident with injury and one count of reckless endangerment. He's being held in the Madison County Jail on a $31,000 bond.

Troopers say a female passenger was also identified but is no longer considered a suspect.

