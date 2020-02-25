Huntsville man arrested for cashing fake checks at Hartselle grocery store

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A Huntsville man is in custody for forgery charges.
Henry Townsend was arrested by Hartselle police on Monday after an investigation concerning forged checks.
Authorities say several forged checks were cashed at Hometown Market. They believe the checks were being fabricated in Madison.
Townsend is one of several suspects identified and arrested in this case, police say. He was booked on a $2,500 bond.
