Clear

Huntsville man arrested after shooting neighbors’ homes with assault rifle

Darelle Martin

He could face more charges

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 11:37 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Police arrested Darelle Martin, 31, Wednesday after he shot an assault rifle at several men Wednesday afternoon.

Huntsville police were called to the 2200 block of Dogwood Lane about 3 pm.

Police said Martin told them the unidentified men tried to make entry into his home. Police said that's when Martin said he started shooting at them with an assault rifle, and they ran back to their vehicle.
Police said after the unknown men drove off, Martin kept shooting the assault rifle - striking two houses in the process.

Officers arrived and Martin surrendered without incident.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized several weapons and drugs from Martin's home.

He is facing charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building.

Martin's bond hasn't been set at this time.

Huntsville Police said Martin could face more charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events