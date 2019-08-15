Huntsville man arrested after shooting neighbors’ homes with assault rifle

Huntsville Police arrested Darelle Martin, 31, Wednesday after he shot an assault rifle at several men Wednesday afternoon.

Huntsville police were called to the 2200 block of Dogwood Lane about 3 pm.

Police said Martin told them the unidentified men tried to make entry into his home. Police said that's when Martin said he started shooting at them with an assault rifle, and they ran back to their vehicle.

Police said after the unknown men drove off, Martin kept shooting the assault rifle - striking two houses in the process.

Officers arrived and Martin surrendered without incident.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized several weapons and drugs from Martin's home.

He is facing charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building.

Martin's bond hasn't been set at this time.

Huntsville Police said Martin could face more charges.