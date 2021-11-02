Huntsville man accused of burglary inside Alabama football locker room during Tennessee game

As tens of thousands of football fans cheered on the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium during their Oct. 23 game against the Tennessee Volunteers, police say 31-year-old Grant Collins of Huntsville made his way inside the Alabama locker room and raided player’s personal possessions, WAAY 31 has learned.

Collins was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Huntsville and transferred to Tuscaloosa law enforcement custody Monday. Bond is set at $15,000.

Collins is accused of stealing a backpack, driver's license, cigars, a speaker, Apple products and a Michael Kors purse, according to a University of Alabama Police report on the incident.

It is unclear to whom the property belonged. When reached for comment, an Alabama Football spokesperson said he had not heard about a theft.

Collins faces a felony third-degree theft of property charge. Police said he was able to gain entry into the locker room through an unlocked door.

According to police records, Collins can be seen entering the locker room on UA security video, then leaving. Items from several people were reported missing.

Police say some of the missing items were located inside a vehicle being driven by Collins.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WAAY 31 Tuesday, Collins also faces a drug possession charge. University and Tuscaloosa police say they discovered a plastic baggie containing 3 grams of a white, crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Collins identifies himself as the owner of Water Channel Inc. in Madison County on his social media accounts.

A search of previous arrest history records shows Collins charged with drug and theft crimes over the last several years. He was wanted for contempt of court for failure to appear on a traffic-related charge in Madison County at the time of his latest arrest.