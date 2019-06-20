Huntsville man arrested, 2 officers injured after chase ends in Scottsboro

The Scottsboro Police Department arrested a Huntsville man after a chase that left two officers injured on Wednesday.

Jordan Alexander Robinson, 21, of Huntsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, and reckless endangerment.

Additional charges are pending in Dekalb County, where the pursuit began, according to Scottsboro police.

The department’s press release said Powell Police attempted to stop Robinson’s vehicle for displaying a switched tag. The vehicle fled, initiating a vehicle pursuit that continued into Scottsboro. The pursuit ended in the 8000 block of County Road 33 in Hollywood after the vehicle lost control.

Two officers sustained injuries as a result of the chase. Both were treated and have since been released from Highlands Medical Center, said the press release.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Hollywood Police Department assisted in the pursuit.