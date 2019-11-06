Huntsville police say a 66-year-old man, Douglas Robinson, is in custody for stabbing a neighbor Tuesday night during an argument about money.
Robinson is accused of stabbing a 58-year-old man in the thigh with a knife just before 7 p.m. Police say he then went into his home in the 4700 block of Lumary Drive, which is where he was arrested by officers for assault second-degree.
The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. A police investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Huntsville man accused of stabbing neighbor during fight over money
- Roy Moore seeking money for fight against female accuser
- Huntsville man arrested after shooting neighbors’ homes with assault rifle
- Huntsville neighbors concerned after man killed in weekend shooting
- Neighbors in Huntsville invited to backpack giveaway
- Huntsville neighbors remember former restaurant owner
- Huntsville Fire fighting landfill fire
- Police charge man with murder in Huntsville stabbing death
- Huntsville police: Man stabbed, then charged with domestic violence
- Limestone County sheriff says blood-covered man on meth stabbed neighbor
Scroll for more content...