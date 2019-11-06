Clear
Huntsville man accused of stabbing neighbor during fight over money

Douglas Robinson

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 10:49 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 11:01 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a 66-year-old man, Douglas Robinson, is in custody for stabbing a neighbor Tuesday night during an argument about money.

Robinson is accused of stabbing a 58-year-old man in the thigh with a knife just before 7 p.m. Police say he then went into his home in the 4700 block of Lumary Drive, which is where he was arrested by officers for assault second-degree.

The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. A police investigation is ongoing.

