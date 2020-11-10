Huntsville man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire

A Huntsville man is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire.

Calvin Burns, 40, was arrested Friday. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in August and resulted in the fire damaging her home and another residence.

Burns is charged with arson first degree, criminal mischief first degree and burglary second degree. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on Monday on a $37,500 bond.

Sheriff's office deputies and the East Limestone Fire Department responded to the fire on Aug. 3. It spread to a house fire in the 28000 block of Chasebrook Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim stated that she and her daughter had just gotten home when she heard an explosion. It says she told deputies she saw Burns from a window in the home.

The fire marshal began an investigation and determined it to be arson.