A Huntsville man accused of attacking his girlfriend in front of her children has been found not guilty of a first-degree rape charge but guilty of third-degree domestic violence, records show.

Rorey George Otey, 41, was initially arrested in April 2016 and indicted later the same year.

His trial took place this week in Limestone County Circuit Court, records show. A jury of his peers returned its verdict Thursday.

Sentencing on the domestic violence conviction is Dec. 2.