Huntsville man accused of killing with a hatchet indicted on capital murder charge

Investigators said Randall Wayne Beard was in the midst of robbing Robert Bezotte when they said he killed Robert Bezotte.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 9:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Huntsville man, who investigators said murdered another man with a hatchet, was indicted on a capital murder charge.

Randall Wayne Beard, 59, was arrested on June 2, 2017 after Huntsville Police said he killed Robert Bezotte. 

He was indicted on April 12, 2019 for capital murder. Documents state that Beard was in the process of robbing Bezotte when the murder occurred.

Prosecturors state that Beard stole guns, a safe, methadone and a wallet with some amount of money in it. 

At the time of the murder, Bezotte's family told WAAY 31 that Bezotte owned the home on Peel Street where the crime happened and was allowing Beard to stay with him. 

Police said in 2017 that they believed the murder may have been the result of an on-going arguemtn between the two men.

Judge Chris Comer said in a court document that prosecutors have until September 5 to decide if they want to request the death penalty in this case.

A status conference for this case is scheduled for September 12.

