Huntsville man accused of bringing gun to rally back in court

The man accused of bringing a gun to an immigration rally nearly a year ago was back in court on Monday.

Shane Sealy is facing a charge for possessing of a firearm at a demonstration. Huntsville police originally arrested Sealy at the rally last June for menacing and reckless endangerment, but those charges were later dropped. The new charge was filed last month.

Ava Caldwell said she was emceeing the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice rally at Big Spring Park last June when Sealy showed up with a gun.

"Sealy has shown zero remorse over the last year. He's smirked as you could see in court today. There is no reason for us to believe a diversion program would do anything for a person who, a year later, doesn't understand the magnitude of his actions and that he could have killed somebody that day," Caldwell said.

Caldwell recalled the terrifying encounter that took place at the rally.

"I started screaming, 'Gun! Gun!' as did many other people. There were parents who threw their body on top of kids. People who dove behind things," she said.

In the last year, Sealy was found guilty of two other misdemeanor charges related to this incident, but the city dismissed those charges after Sealy appealed the guilty verdict he received.

In May, the city brought a new charge of possession of a firearm at a demonstration against him.

Sealy's attorney, Joshua Graff, said his client was expecting to get placed in a diversion program.

"My experience here in the court. This type of incident would have been and should have been a diversion program to allow him to do that program and move forward that way," he said.

However, on Monday, the city attorney on the case did not agree to diversion, so the judge said it was off the table for Sealy.

Caldwell said her group will keep showing up to court until the case is over.

"We are not going to give up. We are not going to go away. He can appeal again. We will be there again," she said.

Sealy's attorney has 14 days to file an appeal, and if that happens, everything that happened Monday in court will be thrown out of the case. His case would then be sent to circuit court.

The city judge in the case sentenced Sealy to 90 days in jail, where he would have to serve 30 of those, along with 18 months probation and having to take anger management classes. He was also fined $500. However, once an appeal is filed, the judge's sentence will be thrown out.