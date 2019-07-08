Huntsville man accused of biting off woman's finger is out of jail

A Huntsville man accused of biting off a woman's finger is out of jail on bond.

Shae Thome is charged with assault, and he has posted his bond since his arrest. Police say they found the finger in the Oak Park neighborhood on Stanhope Drive, but it was too late to reattach it to the woman's hand.

Neighbors said they saw a large police presence on their street Friday night, but they didn't know what had happened until Monday. Nate Hughes lives along the street and said his dogs alerted him to something going on outside.

"There was a police officer walking down the street with an assault rifle. A few minutes later, another guy came down with a German Shepherd and a little bit later, I tried to get a better view and I saw an ambulance down," he said.

Huntsville police said officers were called to a home after Shae Thome attacked his wife and her friend. Police said the wife went by the home to collect some of her things, and when she went into a different room, Thome started attacking her friend.

"That's strange. Usually, that doesn't happen around here," Hughes said.

Police said Thome beat the woman and bit off her pinky finger. Officers said he bit his wife as well. The two women fought back and were able to get outside and call police.

Hughes said he doesn't know his neighbors, but he is relieved both women were able to get away.

"I've seen his face covered in blood. That was definitely something to see," he said.

Police said Thome surrendered peacefully when they arrived at the home, but haven't said if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. His neighbors hope he stays away from both women and the home.

"I hope they do something with that guy. I don't know him. I've never seen him, but I'm not sure what they are going to do in regards to him being around here, but hopefully they take care of that," Hughes said.

Thome faces up to life in prison if he's convicted on the assault charge.

Police said when they were called to the home, they learned Thome had broken a glass door with a revolver. It's unclear if some of his injuries on his face are also due to the broken glass.