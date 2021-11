A Huntsville man accused of breaking into a locker room at Bryant Denny Stadium is back behind bars.

Grant Collins, 31, was booked in the Madison County Jail on Wednesday on one theft of property charge, one distribution of a controlled substance charge, and three possession of a controlled substance charges.

Earlier this month, Collins was charged in Tuscaloosa County with taking items from the Alabama locker room during the Tennessee game.

